If you are a fan of a Shamrock Shake and a Oreo Shamrock McFlurry listen up! Mary McAleer with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on how you can enjoy these sweet treats locally for a great cause.
Ronald McDonald House Mobile provides a home away from home for families of children receiving medical care. The local owner/operators of McDonald's will donate a quarter for every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold to benefit Ronald McDonald House Mobile.
For more information and to donate, visit this website.
