Ladies, this event is just for you! Orchard Assmebly of God is gearing up for their next Sisterhood night. "She is Fearless" is a time for girls of all ages and walks of life to connect, build friendships, grow in faith, and have fun. The night includes a food truck, Yellow Hammer Coffee, boutique shopping, A special speaker, pampering, fire pits for s’mores and more surprises.
Lori Schmidt and Kalyn Miller joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the Sisterhood Night. "She is Fearless" is on November 15, 2019 at Orchard Assembly of God, 10245 Howells Ferry Road, Semmes, AL 36575. The pre-event starts at 6:00 p.m. and the main event begins at 7:00 p.m. The event is free but the ladies encourage you to sign up before. For more information and to sign up, visit this website.
Details include:
Date: November 15, 2019
Time: Pre Event 6:00, Main Event 7:00 Special Guest Speaker, After Party Fun
Location: Orchard Assembly of God 10245 Howells Ferry Road, Semmes, AL 36575
Admission: Free
