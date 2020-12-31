The following information was provided by Harvest Church:
This event will be a drive-thru. Students will receive a “Hope Tote” drawstring book bag that contains a new pair of athletic shoes, socks, hygiene kit, an encouraging “Hope Note,” and flyer with activities to show kindness and best practices to stay healthy. Families can also grab a free hot dog, chips, and drink at this event, too! There is a limited number of shoes available, so early registration is recommended.
To register, please go to www.SamaritansFeet.org/Mobile/Register or scan the QR code above. If you do not have a computer or smart phone and need help registering, please call 251-471-2914 and leave a message including your name, number and reference Shoes of Hope. Someone will contact you and complete the registration over the phone. The registration cut-off date is December 30, 2020.
Saturday, January 16, 2021 11:00 a.m. CT - 2:30 p.m. CT Harvest Church Mobile 1275 East I-65 Service Rd S Mobile, AL 36606
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.