The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is taking a fun approach to supporting the shop local movement with a little bit of Christmas magic. This holiday shopping season, the “Eastern Shore Elf” is on special assignment to visit a different Eastern Shore retailer each day, offering customers holiday cheer, some great deals and chances to win awesome prizes.
The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce will use the Eastern Shore Elf’s antics to feature a different local retailer each day on its social media sites. Stores are offering great discounts and promotions while he’s there.
“It’s going to be exciting to see where he shows up each day and just like with the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ holiday tradition, I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets into a little mischief,” said Eastern Shore Chamber President Casey Williams.
Each day between Black Friday and December 23rd, the Eastern Shore Elf will be giving away a prize on the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Facebook page as he announces where he’s going the next morning. Shoppers who post a picture of the elf in the comment section of that day’s post will receive an additional chance to win.
“This is a fun way to get shoppers engaged with our local stores and we hope they’ll find a new favorite place to shop. It gives us an opportunity to truly highlight each of these locations and all the great gift ideas available locally,” said Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Denise Curtis.
The Eastern Shore Elf’s visit runs from Black Friday until December 23. To keep track of him, follow the “Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook. Also look for the hashtag #EasternShoreElf.
To learn more about the Eastern Shore Elf, call the Chamber office at (251) 928-6387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.