Get a jump start on your Christmas shopping and save money while you're at it! Junior League of Mobile is offering its annual BluePass discount pass. When you buy a BluePass, you'll save 20% at more than 100 local merchants from October 1-15, 2019. Participating merchants include local boutiques, salons, home decor shops, restaurants, car washes and many more. You can use your digital BluePass simply by clicking an app on your phone.
Buying a BluePass is about more than just getting great deals. You'll also be helping Junior League of Mobile improve the lives of local children. BluePass is one of JLM's major fundraisers of the year. Proceeds go directly toward service projects in JLM'S impact area- Healthy Children: Hunger, Nutrition and Fitness.
Buy your BluePass today and see participating merchants at www.juniorleaguemobile.org.
