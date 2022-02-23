The following information was provided by Wet Seal Cigarettes:
 
Wet Seal Cigarettes is a highly anticipated genre-bending short that was filmed in Brooklyn, NY in the final leg of 2021. Deriving from French New Wave influences, the French New Wave captures dreams and emotions vividly. What makes the concept of the project unique is that it was produced by an independent African-American production company, Pyramidal Productions, a creative vehicle formed to tell unorthodox stories through the lens of under-represented individuals and artists.
 
Wet Seal Cigarettes blends and bends cinematic genres to create a world where consumerism is eating individualism alive. This short film takes every opportunity to inspire the individual to be more than what they consume, whether it be their environment, media, or even the illustrious Wet Seal Cigarette. The film stars Nicholas G. Sims (Mobile Native) as Nicholas Bordeaux and the French speaking Chloe Lexia Worthington as Darling
 
We plan on submitting to as many Academy Award qualifying festivals as possible with the help of a strong distributor. Pyramidal Productions is an up and coming young Black owned film production company inspired to strip down traditional African American storytelling into something more honest and unconsciously enamored. So you won't be disappointed.

 

IG: @WETSEALCIGARETTES
Twitter: @WSCSHORT
Phone: 251.367.0565

