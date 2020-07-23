Shrink the Divide 2020 is coming up July 28th.
It's a multi-site event for racial reconciliation. This year, due to coronavirus, you are invited to participate online.
You can hear from local and national leaders, as well as powerful speakers. See below:
"The response of those who lost loved ones in the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church shooting on June 17, 2015, as well as members of that church and the Christian community in the Charleston area, demonstrated the power of the Gospel in the midst of human tragedy. Their Christian response was heard and has echoed around the world. The impact of God’s grace, forgiveness and love are eternal.
Join The Pledge Group for worship and powerful testimony from three men deeply affected by this horrific shooting. May the Mobile area be spared the grief of such an event. May the Christians in our area “Shrink the Divide” within the Body of Christ with open hearts and pure motives simply because it is the right thing to do."
Mitch Gaston from Three Circle Church and Shree Shaw Lovett from The Pledge Group joind us on Studio10 to tell us more about the event. Click on the link to learn more.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1151098161918606/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D
