The following information was provided by event organizers:
You can be part of shrinking the racial divide in the churches in the Mobile area as well as around our country. There is great power as we advance Jesus’ Kingdom as brothers and sisters unified by the gospel, while being diverse in color and culture. You can attend Shrink The Divide 2021 in person on Sun. Oct 3, at 5P at Municipal (Langan) Park if you are in the Mobile area, or you can livestream the event on Fhttps://www.facebook.com/shrinkthedivide or at shrinkthedivide.com
To attend in person please Register @ https://tinyurl.com/2xa7kes9
Summary
We believe that in the middle of so much division and disagreement there is a huge opportunity for the church to stand unified as one people who have received forgiveness through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. The Bible teaches that there is only one human race because every human being is made in the image of God. As we embrace our commonality in the gospel there is a great potential for God to transform in our individual lives, our churches, and our communities!
Our Speakers for Shrink the Divide 2021 are Coach Richie Riley of the University of South Alabama's men's basketball team and Dr. Ed Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Mobile and the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Both men are examples of individuals using their personal passions for racial reconciliation to make a difference in the way the Church addresses race, reconciliation, and what it means to empathize with one another, so that we can move forward together.”
