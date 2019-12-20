Signature Academy at Mary G. Montgomery High School offers unique education opportunities and programs. Their Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, and Computer Sciences Academies are affiliated with a nationally recognized curriculum, Project Lead The Way. This program is written by experts in their various fields of research, medicine, engineering, and actual practitioners of the various disciplines. MGM is the only school in southwest Alabama with the Biomedical Sciences program and one of the few in the state that has all 3.
Students can apply for admission the MGM Biomedical Academy here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.