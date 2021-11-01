Hand Up Charities is excited to announce its Inaugural Sip & Shop Vendor Extravaganza. It all takes place Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Mount Hebron Gymnasium. Food vendors, shopping vendors, music, and more will be at the event. Proceeds will benefit the vision of Hand Up Charities.
For more information, call (251) 605-5083
2531 Berkeley Avenue Mobile, Al. 36617
(0) comments
