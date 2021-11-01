Hand Up Charities is excited to announce its Inaugural Sip & Shop Vendor Extravaganza. It all takes place Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Mount Hebron Gymnasium. Food vendors, shopping vendors, music, and more will be at the event. Proceeds will benefit the vision of Hand Up Charities. 

For more information, call (251) 605-5083

2531 Berkeley Avenue Mobile, Al. 36617

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.