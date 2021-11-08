The 7th Annual Sister II Sister Women's Expo is an empowering & informative expo designed to focus on the interest & needs of all women. This event will be held at "The Grounds" on Saturday November 13. 2021, from 9a-4p. This event has seen close to 9,000 women walk through the doors in one day & it continues to grow each year.
There's something for everyone: from education to entertainment, shopping to food, and there's even a Man Cave! A portion of proceeds will be donated to Penelope House.
Don't miss Donnie McClurkin, Dixson, Hylan Starr, Ms. Neka & more as they take the stage! Tickets are $5 in advance! Text "SISTER" to 251.471.9393.
Major sponsors: Crunch Fitness, Trade In Labels, Allkaleline Boost, Redmont Distilling, Design.Print.Promote, Alliance for MultiSpecialty Research & Home2Suites by Hilton.
