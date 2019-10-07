Studio 10 producer Allison went skydiving for the first time to celebrate her birthday! Joe & Chelsey give the update on her fun experience on Studio 10.
"Skydive the Gulf" is based in Elberta, AL and offers the chance to skydive and land right on the beach at the Flora-Bama.
You can check out their different packages at www.skydivethegulf.com.
