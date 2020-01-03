Snowbird Fest is a true festival event, trade show, expo, magic show, and even a car show all rolled into one! Snowbirds get FREE entertainment, as well as an opportunity to meet local area businesses to find lodging, get samples of their products and food samples and services, as well.
9th Annual Gulf Coast Snowbird Fest (Presented by The Snowbird Company)
Saturday, January 11th from 9am-1pm
Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf
Pre-Register at www.SnowbirdFest.com
New this year – Snowbird attendees must pre-register online at www.SnowbirdFest.com in order to enter at the start of the show. Otherwise, if you do not pre-register you not be allowed in until 11am.
Registration is required and due to growth of our event, only PRE-Registered snowbird attendees will be allowed in from 9am-11am, or anytime during festival hours 9am-1pm.
Snowbird attendees registering on-site day-of-event will be granted access from 11-1, so we are encouraging snowbirds to register on our website ahead-of-time: www.SnowbirdFest.com
Businesses and corporate sponsors wishing to participate, can find information and sign-up online at www.SnowbirdFest.com, as well.
The Snowbird Company is comprised of a network of websites, such as www.AlabamaSnowbird.com, www.FloridaSnowbird.com, and www.AmericanSnowbird.com, all tailored to the 'snowbird lifestyle' with specific pricing, offseason/winter amenities and descriptions, tools and info such as Multi-Month rental discounts, all tailored to the offseason monthly vacation rental guest, so snowbird travelers can find the best prices & complete information on condos, vacation homes, hotels & resort other attractions of areas they would like to visit. The Snowbird Company started hosting Snowbird Fest 9 years ago as a way for local Gulf Coast businesses, Vacation Rental Managers, and Property Owners to connect with the thousands of Snowbirds visiting our area in the off-season. The ‘American Snowbird Network’ of websites, since 2003, have been the #1 snowbird rentals resource – fast, easy, and efficient.
