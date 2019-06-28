Don't miss The Hangout's annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday. Live music, the best view of the fireworks and family fun all day! Interstate tug-of-war competition, a wiffle ball tournament and foam parties for the kids.
7th Annual Alabama Strongest Man Competition is on August 10 at The Hangout. Witness awesome feats of strength by men and women from all over the Southeast! Kids can compete in fun challenges and obstacles. Best event to end the summer! Pink Heals Organization will be at the event with Cindy, the big pink firetruck, so people can attempt to pull it for charity. We encourage spectators to come out and show their support! They are still accepting entries for competitors, and the events will start at 9:30 AM.
Pirates & Princess Breakfast Adventure is still going on all summer long at The Hangout! Reserve now for FREE to get the best seats. Showtimes at 8 AM, 9 AM, and 10 AM. Walk-ins are welcome! Go to www.thehangout.com/booknow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for kids, and 5 and under eat for free! Price includes All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast and the show.
Get your 2019 Oyster Cook Off & Craft Beer Weekend tickets today! On Nov 1- 2, get a taste of the best chefs from the Southeast and sample oyster dishes from restaurants serving Rockefeller, Gulf Coast Cajun, and Raw Oysters. Sharpen your culinary skills with fun & informative cooking demos throughout the day. Craft beers & cocktails, meet & greets with celebrity chefs, and live music. Best culinary event of the season!
