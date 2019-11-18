The Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation and KNB Communications have teamed up for "Social Media: Balancing Safety & Reality".
It's a workshop to help parents learn how to protect their children from the dangers of social media.
The event is free and open to the public. The first 50 guests will receive a good bag and there will be a drawing for door prizes.
This is an adults only event.
Please come on out to learn more about this important topic.
Wednesday, November 20th (6-7:30pm) at Spanish Fort City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.