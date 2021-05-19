The City of Saraland has a new business. Health Fix can help you if you are experiencing pain such as neck pain, back pain, plantar fasciitis, runner’s knee, rotator cuff issues, headaches, TMJ, hip pain, sciatica, sprained ankles, and more.
Chase Moye is the owner and Soft Tissue Specialist at Health Fix. He has a background in soft tissue modalities such as massage therapy, sports therapies, deep tissue therapies, Active Release Technique (ART), and Fascial Distortion Model (FDM). He also has MS in Kinesiology with emphasis in Corrective Exercise, Orthopedic Rehabilitation, and Exercise Psychology. He has worked doing soft tissue therapies since 2015, and is excited to offer this service to people in his hometown of Saraland.
Crystal LeBlanc is the resident yogi and plant guru. She is a yoga teacher with a passion for helping people be their healthiest selves through consistent movement practices and sound nutritional advice.
For more information, visit Health Fix online.
