Off-Bottom Oysters, one of America's hottest culinary trends. Renowned chefs from Kiva Dunes Beach Club & Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar &Restaurant will be showcasing their talents. Open bar also available. Oysters followed by one of America's hottest songwriters shows, Dave Latiolais opening up for Jim McCormick.
OCTOBER 3, 2021
3:00PM - OYSTERS
5:00PM - SONGWRITERS
PEARLS OF BON SECOUR - Oyster Ranch
8683 DIXIE GRAVES PARKWAY
(ACROSS FROM THE BEACH CLUB)
*NAUTICAL & LAND BASED SHUTTLES AVAILABLE
$75/TICKET OR $100/PAIR
PURCHASE AT
100% OF PROCEEDS GO TO FRANKBROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERSFESTIVAL 501C3 FOUNDATION
