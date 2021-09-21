Off-Bottom Oysters, one of America's hottest culinary trends. Renowned chefs from Kiva Dunes Beach Club & Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar &Restaurant will be showcasing their talents. Open bar also available. Oysters followed by one of America's hottest songwriters shows, Dave Latiolais opening up for Jim McCormick.

OCTOBER 3, 2021

3:00PM - OYSTERS

5:00PM - SONGWRITERS

PEARLS OF BON SECOUR - Oyster Ranch

8683 DIXIE GRAVES PARKWAY

(ACROSS FROM THE BEACH CLUB)

*NAUTICAL & LAND BASED SHUTTLES AVAILABLE

$75/TICKET OR $100/PAIR

PURCHASE AT

FRANKBROWNSONGWRITERS.COM

 

100% OF PROCEEDS GO TO FRANKBROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERSFESTIVAL 501C3 FOUNDATION

 

 

