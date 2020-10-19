Executive Director Connie Whitaker and Communications Coordinator Diana Brewer joined us on Studio10 from South Alabama Land Trust (SALT).
Here's some information they provided:
South Alabama Land Trust (formerly Weeks Bay Foundation) is celebrating its 30th anniversary. We recently underwent a name change to better reflect our growing geographic concerns. SALT protects land and promotes environmental education in south Alabama through land donations, conservation easements, and land purchases, along with restoration and outdoor recreation activities. We have protected more than 9,500 acres of habitat in Baldwin and Mobile counties.
Throughout their 30 years they have grown from a non-profit supporting the Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, to an organization that is a nationally accredited land trust, protecting land outside the area that was part of the Weeks Bay Reserve. They have recently acquired additional lands, totaling to over 1,000 acres of newly protected coastal habitat in 2020 alone. This illustrates their expanded reach outside of Weeks Bay, to preserving more of South Alabama's coastal areas and the need for the name change.
With a committed group of local volunteers and board members, several who have been with the organization from the beginning, the decision to become South Alabama Land Trust works to further their efforts and make a positive impact on an even larger part of our coast, broadening the opportunities for them to preserve land, as well as increase their outreach programs.
Offices located in Fairhope at 11401 U.S. Hwy 98
South Alabama Land Trust Photo Contest underway.
Deadline is Nov. 1.
Photos must be submitted electronically at https://southalabamalandtrust.org/salt-photo-contest/
