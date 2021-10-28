The University of South Alabama Wesley Foundation Methodist Campus Ministry invites you to join them for their 16th Annual Pastors Cookoff and Silent and Auction on Thursday, November 4th from 5:30-8:00. Pastors from local United Methodist churches will prepare their favorite foods and serve them in sample size bites for guests to taste. Guests vote for their favorites by putting a few dollars into a bucket on each pastor’s table. There will also be a silent auction with items ranging from a three night condo stay in Gulf Shores, a 60” TV, to oodles of gift cards to local businesses and restaurants. The event is free and is located on the front lawn of the Wesley Foundation at 5835 Old Shell Rd. across from the USA campus. Overflow parking is available in the Mitchell Center parking lot. All donations go directly to the mission and ministries of the Wesley Foundation campus ministry.
South Wesley Ministry Pastors Cookoff and Silent Auction
Tags
Joe Emer
Morning Anchor/Studio10 Host
