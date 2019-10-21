The AACA Southeastern Fall Nationals Car Show hosted by AACA Deep South Region at Cooper Riverside Park on Saturday October 26, beginning at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 P.M. The public is invited at no admission charge. This is a national show event with award winning vintage and antique cars from all over the US. Some have been judged as best in the world in their respective catagories. It is a unique opportunity for the citizens of Mobile to witness a national show event with world class cars shown in our city.
Antique Automobile Club of America is an organization dedicated to the preservation of Automotive History and Automobiles. Our National Headquarters are located in Hershey PA with over 50 regions throughout the world. National membership totals more than 60,000 and it is the largest organization of its kind. Deep South Region is our local affiliate and host for the 2019 AACA Southeastern Fall Nationals in Mobile AL.
Our national website is aaca.org and local chapter is deepsouth.aaca.com.
