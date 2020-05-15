To help ease some of the financial burden for customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Spire is donating up to $500,000 in matching gifts for the DollarHelp program. Spire's Vice President of Customer Experience Christopher Gagliano joined us on Studio10 to tell us how it works.
Here is some information:
-The match applies to all new and increased gifts made from April 16 through May 31
-DollarHelp offers Spire customers the opportunity to donate $1, monthly, to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills.
For those affected by the pandemic and in need of financial assistance to pay their natural gas bills, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief or call customer service at 800-292-4008.
For more information on DollarHelp, visit SpireEnergy.com/DollarHelp.
