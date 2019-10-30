While it's important to decide which candy to indulge in on Halloween, it may be just as important to choose which Halloween drinks to sip while hosting trick-or-treaters. Our partners at Better Homes and Gardens are sharing a spooktacular punch recipe that will get you in the Halloween spirit.
Start by mixing pineapple orange juice concentrate into a glass cauldron. Then add in ginger ale for a nice fizz and to give it some extra bubble also add in a bottle of club soda. This will help compliment the sweetness of the other flavors. Stir it all up with a wooden spoon. Now for the fun part... add in some orange sherbet. Enough scoops to cover the top layer of the liquid. Next step, add in orange slices. As few, or as many as you like for a garnish. Don't forget some dry ice for the smoke effect.
If you want to make this into an adult drink, adding some vodka will give this punch a nice kick.
For more great recipes be sure to check out betterhomesandgardens.com.
Better Homes and Gardens is owned by our parent company - The Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.