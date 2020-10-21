Come check out the "Spooky Drive In at The Pillars"! All proceeds will benefit patient care at Children's of Alabama.
The event is set for Friday, October 23rd.
It's a $40 donation per car and that includes tickets to food trucks, popcorn and a parking space.
There's plenty for kids and also adult-themed Halloween beverages for purchase.
For tickets go to:
http://give.childrensal.org/spooky
or by calling 251-610-4969
