What do the Gulf Coast Challenge football game and the Spartan Endurance Race have in common? Both popular sporting events come to the Mobile area through the work of the Mobile Sports Authority!
The M-S-A is responsible for bringing major sport competitions to the Gulf Coast. And along with those events comes money. Sports Authority officials say this year alone, the economic impact is more than $150-million dollars. This Saturday at 9am, “Perspectives with Eric Reynolds” looks into the lucrative sport tourism industry and how Mobile is competing for the most exciting and popular sporting programs. Eric is joined by Executive Director Danny Corte of the Mobile Sports Authority. Eric also talks with M-S-A Board member Jack Tillman, and Mobile City Councilman John Williams on the positive economic impact these major sporting events bring to the Port City. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.