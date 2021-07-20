The United States Sports Academy is located in Daphne on Highway 98. Chelsey spoke with Dr. Brandon Spradley who is a United States Sports Academy graduate as well as a Leflore High School graduate. Dr. Spradley says that The Academy offers sports management degree programs that can help propel you into your career. He also says there are many sports management innovations in e-sports.
For more information on The United States Sports Academy, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.