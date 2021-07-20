Sponsored by United States Sports Academy

The United States Sports Academy is located in Daphne on Highway 98. Chelsey spoke with Dr. Brandon Spradley who is a United States Sports Academy graduate as well as a Leflore High School graduate. Dr. Spradley says that The Academy offers sports management degree programs that can help propel you into your career. He also says there are many sports management innovations in e-sports. 

For more information on The United States Sports Academy, visit this website. 

Address: One Academy Dr, Daphne, AL 36526
 
Phone(251) 626-3303

