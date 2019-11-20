Smile Center Inc. is gearing up for the Holiday season! You can see one of the most anticipated movies of the year and help children in need this Christmas. Smile Center Inc. teamed up with Sergeant Varas to collect gifts for the Smile Center Toys for Tots. On November 22, 2019, you can see Frozen 2 for free with a free drink and popcorn too! Everyone who brings an unwrapped toy will receive their free ticket and snacks. Everyone who wants to see the movie will need to bring a toy. The marines will be there to accept the toys with the Snow Queen and her sister. They will all be there to take pictures before the 6:00 p.m. showtime. There are only 100 seats available so arrive early. All the fun will be at AMC 16 theatre.
For more information, contact the Smile Center!
3805 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL. 36608
Facebook:Smile Center, Inc. Alex White, DDS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.