Get ready to spread kindness! Kind Cafe is looking forward to opening in the Fall of 2022 in Fairhope. They are hosting their Inaugural Spread Kindness Day in Downtown. This event is in partnership with EFGC and will be on June 5, 2021 from 11 to 4 p.m.
You are encouraged to write kind words and phrases on the mural that will be near the famous clock in Downtown Fairhope.
The Cafe will serve fresh bagels made in-house, creative cold brews/nitro
brews, and loose leaf teas with some miscellaneous items. They say breakfast is a critical part of everyone’s day, and you can change the trajectory of
someone’s day during this time with a kind act.
For more information, visit this website.
Kind Cafe Fairhope - Section Place. 108 North Section Dr. Fairhope, AL
36532
