Lots of Spring and Summer fun are coming up at the Exploreum!
2021 Spring Break: Space Camp
Limited Space Available - Book Now!
Join us over spring break for space camp! From April 5th-9th, the Exploreum Science Center will be offering a week-long camp full of fun, spaced themed STEM activities for children ages 4-11 years old. Registration includes all planned camp activities, snacks, and access to exhibits and the PCI Digital Dome Theater.
Summer Camp Registration Is Now Open!
Here at the Exploreum we are super proud of our Summer Camps. Our Education Team does an outstanding job creating some of the coolest, nerdiest, and most educational summer classes around. So much so that we actually took home the coveted Lagniappe Nappie Award for Best Summer Camps in 2020!
Registration is now open and space is limited so make sure that you visit the link below for all camp info and get registered as soon as possible! For additional info and questions please contact Josie Hilton at jgolden@exploreum.com or by calling 251-208-6892.
Now Open! Cosmos 2021: Adventure into the Unknown
The Exploreum Science Center is proud to announce a unique collaboration with NASA for a new exhibit, Cosmos 2021: Adventure into the Unknown. Bringing an outstanding collection of artifacts, interactives, props, and more showcasing the past, present, and future of space travel. From the age of the Space Race and beyond, this experience will highlight the incredible journey of humans into the cosmos. The exhibit is now fully open to the public. School groups and other groups can book scheduled trips by calling 251-208-6880 or via email at studentgroups@exploreum.com
Sponsored by Mobile County District 2
This joint effort with several of NASA’s flagship sites include Stennis Space Center (Mississippi), Johnson Space Center (Texas), Marshall Space Flight Center (Alabama), Huntsville Space and Rocket Center (Alabama). The Exploreum has worked closely with all of these organizations over the past year to curate an expansive collection taking guests on a journey from the early beginnings of the space program through future ARTEMIS missions yet to be embarked upon.
In addition, the Exploreum Education Team will be implementing a variety of engaging programs and activities throughout the duration of the exhibit. Special events, guest speakers, scavenger hunts, contests, and exclusive giveaways will further entice guests to explore the exhibit and engage through Exploreum social media channels.
Also featured in this experience is a supplementary exhibit entitled Mission Aerospace. Through this educational and interactive maze, guests can explore the history of flight, navigation and NASA’s vision for the future.
2021 Spring Break: Space Camp
Limited Space Available - Book Now!
Join us over spring break for space camp! From April 5th-9th, the Exploreum Science Center will be offering a week-long camp full of fun, spaced themed STEM activities for children ages 4-11 years old. Registration includes all planned camp activities, snacks, and access to exhibits and the PCI Digital Dome Theater.
Summer Camp Registration Is Now Open!
Here at the Exploreum we are super proud of our Summer Camps. Our Education Team does an outstanding job creating some of the coolest, nerdiest, and most educational summer classes around. So much so that we actually took home the coveted Lagniappe Nappie Award for Best Summer Camps in 2020!
Registration is now open and space is limited so make sure that you visit the link below for all camp info and get registered as soon as possible! For additional info and questions please contact Josie Hilton at jgolden@exploreum.com or by calling 251-208-6892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.