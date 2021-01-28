Spring will be here before you know it and it is time to deep clean! Shikera Purifoy owns Kera Cleaning and she is passionate about her job. From residential to commercial, her team can get it done. Her love for cleaning was passed down from her mom. Now she gets to make a big difference in the homes and offices of our friends across the Gulf Coast. If you would like to learn more information, visit Kera Cleaning online!
Phone: (251) 234-1765
