Bellingrath Gardens is gearing up for Spring! Sally Ericson joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about what Bellingrath Gardens and Home has planned for Spring of 2021.
Azalea Bloom Out: Each spring, guests at Bellingrath Gardens and Home enjoy the blooms of more than 250,000 vibrant azaleas in an explosion of color throughout the 65-acre estate. The azaleas are blooming early this year (as in February)! The Azalea Watch page is updated daily on our website, bellingrath.org.
Tuesday, February 16: Bellingras Parade on the Great Lawn. Enjoy a golf cart parade and Mardi Gras celebration in the beautiful surroundings of the springtime Gardens! Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for ages 5-12 and free to members and to ages 4 and younger. To participate in the parade, call 251-459-8985.
Saturday, March 6: Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms. This springtime celebration will be an all-day craft beer festival and concert series held on the Great Lawn at the heart of the Gardens. Our guests will hear great music from local bands, and will enjoy the chance to sample a wide variety of craft brews, shop with local vendors at their booths, and feast with a selection of food trucks, all in the safe, socially distanced, open area of the Great Lawn. Tickets are limited and are on sale now on bellingrath.org.
Saturday, March 27: Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn: Hop on down to the Gardens and join us for some “eggstra” special Easter fun! On March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, Bellingrath will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn. Thousands of Easter eggs will be scattered across the lawn for children to gather and fill their baskets. There will be special hunts for different age groups, as well as prizes, candy and “eggtivities,” which makes this a perfect family outing.
Bellingrath Gardens and Home is operated by the Bellingrath Gardens and Home Foundation, a charitable, not-for-profit organization. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the 65-acre garden and estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. For more information, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.
