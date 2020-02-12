Elizabeth Thomason, Senior Assistant Director of Admissions and Theresa Bertini, Assistant Director of Admissions both will Spring Hill College joined us on Studio10 to talk about the upcoming "Badger Day".
Badger Day is an Open House for prospective students and their families to come and see what Spring Hill has to offer. The event is set for Monday, February 17 from 8:30a.m. to 2:30p.m. on the campus of Spring Hill College
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is Alabama’s oldest institution of higher education, the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third oldest Jesuit college in the U.S.
Spring Hill College
