The following information was provided by Springhill Medical Center:
Springhill Medical Center ownership and administration look for every opportunity to show their appreciation to the employees at SMC. Our caregivers are unwavering in their dedication to our patients. This genuine caring is what stands out during a crisis. It is inspiring to say the least, and “Thank You” never seems like enough. They put their own health and well-being on the line to care for the sick. They have put in intense hours of demanding work and persevered even when short-handed. Every day they gear up with hot, cumbersome PPE to make sure our patients, co-workers, physicians and the community are protected. They have taken on whatever comes their way with grace and endurance. The work they do is truly amazing, and we are so inspired by their commitment and dedication to their community.
Mr. Paul Read is Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President at Springhill Medical Center, where he has been since graduating from the University of Mobile School of Nursing in 1998.
His employment at Springhill began in 1990 as a unit secretary in the Intensive Care Unit. He began his staff nursing career at Springhill in the Intensive Care Unit in 1998. In 2000, he became the nurse manager of ICU and PACU. He was credited with creating a more family oriented environment for employees, which was evident by the quality care patients received.
In 2002, he was asked to serve as the Chief Nursing Executive for Springhill, and he was charged with promoting nursing and improving quality of care hospital-wide. Mr. Read achieved this by serving as an example for all nurse managers. He “rolled up his sleeves” and pitched in whenever necessary. His actions demonstrated that outstanding nursing care starts at the top. He earned his Master of Science in Nursing Administration at the University of Mobile in 2005.
Mr. Read graduated from Leadership Mobile in 2005, and since then he has served as a panel speaker for discussions regarding healthcare issues in Mobile and Baldwin counties. In 2005, the University of South Alabama’s Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Zeta Gamma Chapter, awarded him their Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award. In 2007, Mr. Read was honored by the Alabama Hospital Association as a Healthcare Hero Award recipient. Most recently, he was recognized as a 2018 Alumni Star for University of Mobile. The Alumni Stars program was created to honor graduates while inspiring current students in their future career paths.
Address: 3719 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608
