Donte Palmer is working to change the world, one changing table a time. Donte started this organization over two yeas ago after having to change his son in a bathroom without changing tables. He now works with businesses, restaurants, museums, and parks to ensure men and women’s restrooms have changing tables.
If your business would like a free changing table shipped to you, contact Donte today on this Facebook Page.
