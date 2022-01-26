The following information was provided by officials:
Three years ago, in the shadow of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre, leaders and members of Mobile’s faith communities joined together to hold a vigil and discuss steps towards healing and unity. In that same tradition, Mobile’s interfaith community is honored to host nationally acclaimed author and columnist Mark Oppenheimer for a speaking event on January 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.
The event, to be held at St. Ignatius Church, will feature Oppenheimer’s new book Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood. Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, is one of the oldest Jewish neighborhoods in the country, known for its tight-knit community and the profusion of multigenerational families. On October 27, 2018, a gunman killed eleven Jews who were worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue–the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. The book is a piercing portrait of the struggles and triumphs of one of America’s renowned Jewish neighborhoods in the wake of unspeakable tragedy. T
hrough his work, Oppenheimer highlights the hopes, fears, and tensions all Americans must confront on the road to healing. This free event is sponsored by Springhill Avenue Temple, Ahavas Chesed Synagogue, Mobile Area Jewish Federation, Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Christ Church Cathedral, Israel Team Advocates International, Mobile Christian-Jewish Dialogue, Dr. Norman H. McCrummen III, Gulf Coast Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education, St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, Ashland Methodist Church, Andrew Gould and May Orenstein.
Oppenheimer, who spent six years as the New York Times religion columnist, is the host of Tablet magazine’s podcast “Unorthodox,” and is the author of five books, including Knocking on Heaven’s Door: American Religion in the Age of Counterculture and The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia. The Mobile Area Jewish Federation is a non-profit, charitable organization rooted in traditional Jewish values of justice (Tzedek), repairing the world (Tikkun Olam), acts of loving-kindness (Gemilut Chessed), and Jewish peoplehood (Klal Yisarel). We are committed and exist to serve Mobile, Baldwin County, Israel, and the world in support of these values for today, tomorrow, and the future of our people.
