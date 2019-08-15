The 21st annual Chef Challenge is our premier charity event with excellent entertainment by Roman Street, a delicious variety of tastings from local chefs, complimentary beer and wine, and a silent auction. Guests have the opportunity to cast their vote for the best dishes of the night as chefs compete for our People’s Choice Award! All proceeds from this event provide critical funding for our multiple hunger-relief programs across the Central Gulf Coast.
21st Annual Chef Challenge
August 29, 2019, 6 pm to 9 pm
Fort Whiting Armory
https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/get-involved/events/chefchallenge
Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning south Alabama, south Mississippi, and the panhandle of Florida. In 2018, the food bank distributed over 26 million meals to over 400 church pantries, soup kitchens and other nonprofit organizations throughout its service area. The food bank also operates multiple nutrition programs, including Summer Meals, Afterschool Meal, Backpack, Disaster Relief, Community Garden, Mobile Pantry, Produce Drop, Cooking Matters, and SNAP Outreach. Feeding the Gulf Coast is a United Way agency and a member of Feeding America. For more information, visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.
Feeding the Gulf Coast
5248 Mobile South St.
Theodore, AL 36582
