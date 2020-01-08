Dena Pollard and Queen Gregory joined us on Studio10 to discuss the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 31st Annual Memorial Breakfast
Monday, January 20, 2020
8:30 a.m.
The Locale, 4128 Government Blvd., Mobile, AL
Admission: $25 per person
Guest Speaker: Rep. Barbara Drummond, a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, serving District 103
About Blacks in Government, Port City Chapter:
-Hosts the MLK Breakfast as a salute to the works of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Funds from this event are used to support chapter activities, including community outreach programs, such as
Black History excursions, scholarship to area students, oratorical contests, professional development training, and more.
Contact for tickets:
