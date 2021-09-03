A big event is happening tomorrow at Dority's on Dauphin Island to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to St. Jude Research Hospital via Heather Gavin and Lori Drivers St. Jude Heroes Fundraising page.
Doors open for the event at 5pm with live music beginning at 6pm. No tickets are needed and everyone is welcome. There will also be a live auction going on throughout the evening.
St. Jude Research Hospital treats children with cancer and has seen a significant increase in success over the past several decades in survival rate of childhood cancer. The great thing about St. Jude is that no family pays for medical bills, travel expenses, food, lodging, etc. Because of donors like you, St. Jude is able to cover all of these expenses so that these families can spend their energy focusing on the only thing that matters, their sick child.
To learn more about how you can help, you can contact Heather at heathergavin.dire@gmail.com or Lori at lori.driver@hotmail.com.
