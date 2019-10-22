St. Paul's Episcopal Church is gearing up for their Holiday Shoppe Gala. All the fun will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This event features the best donations, food, and drink for a great price and cause. They will have men's, women's and children's clothing and gifts for purchase. They will also have housewares, Christmas items, barware, vintage items, silver, china, jewelry and crystal for sale. The items have been hand selected and jewelers to ensure it has a great value have inspected many pieces.
The sale will be open to the public and no admission fee is required on November22-23, 2019. Hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and you can purchase a pulled pork meal for $10.00 to benefit their Men's Outreach ministries.
Details include:
What: The Holiday Shoppe Gaga
Where: 28788 N. Main Street, Daphne, AL.
When: November 21, 2019
Hours: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $30 per persona and $55 for a couple
Find more information on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.