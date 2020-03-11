Get ready for some fun events at OWA! The Third Annual St. Pawtty’s Day celebration is back! This is a free event for the community. If you want to participate in the pet parade, a $10 donation to Baldwin County Animal Shelter is required. This is a
dog-themed celebration throughout OWA’s property. The family-friendly event is open to the public to enjoy with dog trick shows, a pat parade, costume contests and dog adoptions with the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. If anyone adopts a dog during the event, OWA will split the adoption fee.
What: St. Pawtty’s Day
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: OWA
Cost: Free (pet parade participation requires $10 donation to Baldwin County Animal Shelter)
The Rainbow Run is also coming up! This is a first for OWA. The inaugural Rainbow Run kicks off at OWA with registration at 9am. Donned with white T-shirts and temporary Rainbow Run tattoos, runners will jog through the streets of OWA while being painted with neon powders flying.
What: Rainbow Run
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: OWA
Cost: $24.99(early registration). $29.99 (day-of)
For more information, visitowa.com
