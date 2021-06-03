SummerTide Theatre is back on the Gulf Coast! Matt Davis joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about Starting Here, Starting Now. You can see it in Gulf Shores from June 4 to July 2, 2021. Matt says masks and social distancing protocols will be in effect at the venue. For more information, visit this website.
Starting Here, Starting Now
George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center
June 4 – July 2
Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m.
Sundays at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children
