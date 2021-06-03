SummerTide Theatre is back on the Gulf Coast! Matt Davis joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about Starting Here, Starting Now. You can see it in Gulf Shores from June 4 to July 2, 2021. Matt says masks and social distancing protocols will be in effect at the venue. For more information, visit this website. 

Starting Here, Starting Now

George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center

June 4 – July 2

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.