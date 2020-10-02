Studio 10 is celebrating a huge milestone- 10 years of being on the air! The show debuted on Fox10 September 27, 2010.
Since the beginning, Studio 10 has been all about highlighting what makes the Gulf Coast so special. From spotlighting local businesses and events, to cooking with our fabulous area chefs, we love showing the many wonderful things our community has to offer.
In this special edition of Studio 10, we take a look back at some of the fun, funny and memorable moments on the show. Joe & Chelsey are also joined by special guests, former co-host Chasity Byrd and Studio 10 friend Chef Alec Naman.
We want to send a huge "thank you" to all the Studio 10 viewers. You mean the world to us! We're thankful you invite us into your homes every morning, and we wouldn't be here without you.
Also, to all the sponsors who have supported Studio 10 over the years, we appreciate you more than you know!
Here's to 10 years as we enter a new chapter of serving the community we love.
