Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. This week on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric speaks with mental health counselors to bring more awareness to this public health crisis. It can be as simple as making a phone call to help lower the statistics of suicide. Eric talks with representatives of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Altapointe Health, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline on the many programs available to those who suffer from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
There is hope found in outreach groups and community programs for those struggling with mental illness. You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. after Fox10 News.
