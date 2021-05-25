Azalea City Center for the Arts is looking forward to a fun Summer! You can attend their Summer Celebration on June 5, 2021 at 6 p.m. There will also be performances by their resident programs and you can check out their facility.
Azalea City Center for the Arts is also hosting music and drama camps this Summer. The camps run from June 1 to August 6 with hours ranging from half day to all days.
More information can be found at azaleacityarts.org
Sunny Side Theater Drama Camps - 251-510-1808
Full Scale Music Camps - 251-454-6591
