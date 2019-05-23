On Friday, May 17, the SMG-managed Mobile Saenger Theatre announced that this summer, the theatre will once again showcase a Summer Classic Movie Series, which will run from July 14 to August 18. On Sunday afternoons, the Saenger Theatre will feature a famous classic movie to be shown at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 2:30 p.m.
For the past two years, the Mobile Saenger has partnered with a local non-profit to collect needed wish list items and cash donations each week for the organization. In 2017, we collected flip-flops, pillowcases, towels and diapers for Penelope House. In 2018, patrons donated paper products, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and kitchen items for McKemie Place.
We are currently accepting applications for our 2019 partner organization. The following requirements must be met for an organization to be considered:
•Registered 501(c) or 501 (c)(3)
•Must have a need for specific tangible items. (Many patrons prefer to give items rather than cash donations, but cash donations may be accepted as well.)
•Must have a representative from the organization available each Sunday during the movie series to accept donations and transport them once the movie begins. (We will assist you in loading your vehicle.)
We will accept applications until Friday, June 14. We will announce the chosen partner organization no later than June 21.
Organizations may apply at bit.ly/saengergivesback.
Questions may be directed to Mary Lee Gay, Marketing Manager, at mlgay@mobilecivicctr.com.
About the Mobile Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series
This year’s Summer Classic Movie Series schedule is as follows:
July 14 – Close Encounters of the Third Kind
July 21 – A Star is Born (1976)
July 28 – Dirty Dancing
Aug. 4 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Aug. 11 – Purple Rain or Saturday Night Fever*
Aug. 18 – Singin’ in the Rain
*Patrons will have the opportunity to choose the August 11 movie screening through a poll on the Saenger’s Facebook page. The poll is open now and will remain open through midnight on Monday, May 28.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. All tickets are general admission and prices are $6 for adults; $3 for children 12 & under and seniors (60+). All movies will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased at either the Saenger Theatre Box Office (located at 6 South Joachim Street; open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) or at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (located at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) The Saenger Box Office will open at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the movie. Tickets cannot be purchased online or by phone.
The main concession stand downstairs will be open for snacks and beverages such as popcorn, sodas, candy, beer, wine and mixed drinks.
About SMG
Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 243 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 19 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com. For information on the SMG-managed facilities in Mobile, Alabama, please visit our websites - Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center: www.mobileconventions.com, Mobile Civic Center: www.mobilecivicctr.com and Saenger Theatre: www.mobilesaenger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.