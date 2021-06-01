Sponsored by Covenant Academy

Covenant Academy in Mobile is gearing up for a Summer full of fun. Chelsey spoke with Spencer and Nikki Ruggs who founded the academy. Everything kicks off June 1, 2021. Your kids can learn about cosmetology, boxing, basketball, and even grasp the basics of full-contact youth football. Kids 12 and under are encouraged to get involved. 

For more information, visit Covenant Academy online. 

Address: 4568 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL 36693
 
Phone(251) 307-1863

 

