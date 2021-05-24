Registration for the Mobile Public Library’s (MPL) Summer Reading Celebration is now open! Register at any Mobile Public Library location or online at src.mobilepubliclibrary.org. All registrants will have a chance to win 1 of 50 Family Passes to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo! The family pass provides free admission for two adults and two children - a $70 value.
The 2021 theme for the Summer Reading Celebration is Tails and Tales. The library invites the public to participate in a wide variety of activities for all ages including reading challenges, family bingo, camps, crafts, games and more! Everyone that completes the 400 minute reading challenge will receive a MPL water bottle and be entered into the grand prize drawing. The celebration lasts all June and July with special outdoor programs featuring local conservation and environmental groups such as the Mobile Environmental Studies Center, Share the Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Program, and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
Historically, the Mobile Public Library has been one of the largest summer library programs in the state. After closure during the pandemic and reopening in October, the library has been slowly but steadily getting larger numbers of the public back in its doors. MPL wants the community to know the library is open and we have tons of fantastic opportunities to keep everyone engaged this summer!The Summer Reading Celebration is designed for all ages and it is especially important for our school-aged youth in combating the summer slide.“Summer slide” is the tendency for students to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year. Many students have struggled during the pandemic, and the library has tons of fun challenges and programs to keep growing minds active during the summer months. Youth that complete the 400 minute reading challenge will be entered to win a Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing game. Adults will be eligible for an air fryer, accessories and a $50 gift card.
Visit your favorite library location today to register for the Summer Reading Celebration! For more information or to register online, please visit: src.mobilepubliclibrary.org or call 251-340-1458. Make the most of your summer with the Mobile Public Library!
About the Mobile Public Library:
The Mobile Public Library is a public service agency. Our mission is to support literacy and connect our community. We offer books, ebooks, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, classes & special events.
For more information, visit: www.mobilepubliclibrary.org
