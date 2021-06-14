Everblue Arts in Point Clear is gearing up for their Summer season. Dorothy Savage and Christian Douglas joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about a few upcoming shows.
- Summer Soiree: An Evening of Smooth Music and Lite Southern Tastings, June 17th at Everblue
- Band Geeks, streaming June 18 through June 20
- The Last Five Years streaming June 25 and June 26
- Tickets can be found at bit.ly/EverblueArtsTickets
Everblue Arts is a performing arts company that exists for creative exploration and expression within professional artists and our community. Located in charming Point Clear, AL, Everblue offers a variety of experiences including musical theatre, opera, instrumental music, new works, educational opportunities, and other special events. Everblue Arts is proud to serve as an artistic home to Broadway actors, Metropolitan Opera Singers and many other distinguished artists.
Address:
7225 Yenne Lane
Point Clear, Alabama
36532
Website:
