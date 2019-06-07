Summer Wine Series is here... Allow us to take you around the globe via vino each Monday night June 10 - July 22! Each wine tasting event will include light snacks, 4-6 wine tastings and an in-depth look at different wine appellations and varietals (regions & grapes). All for just $15pp. These spots will fill up fast, so be sure to call us and register ahead of time!
Session 1 is focused on the history of wine making in Portugal. Mike Toups with Rush Wines will join us with an incredible line up of classic varietals... and a few not-so-common. Portuguese wines are considered some of the best value wines in the world right now, and we are excited to share them with you!
