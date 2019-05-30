SummerTide theater is gearing up for another summer in Gulf Shores with their production of Forever Plaid. UA Musical Theater Majors Alex Freeman and Will Harden joined us on Studio10 for an interview and sneak preview performance.

SummerTide presents Forever Plaid

June 1 – 28, 2019

Performances are Tuesdays – Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 4:00PM

2022 West 2nd Street

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

For tickets call 251-968-6721 or visit summertide.org

Tickets: $20 for adults; $15 for children

SummerTide is the professional summer theatre of The University of Alabama. Located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, SummerTide presents a musical production for one month each summer. Students cast in the production also teach a theatre camp for local youth.

