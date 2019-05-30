SummerTide theater is gearing up for another summer in Gulf Shores with their production of Forever Plaid. UA Musical Theater Majors Alex Freeman and Will Harden joined us on Studio10 for an interview and sneak preview performance.
SummerTide presents Forever Plaid
June 1 – 28, 2019
Performances are Tuesdays – Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 4:00PM
2022 West 2nd Street
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
For tickets call 251-968-6721 or visit summertide.org
Tickets: $20 for adults; $15 for children
SummerTide is the professional summer theatre of The University of Alabama. Located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, SummerTide presents a musical production for one month each summer. Students cast in the production also teach a theatre camp for local youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.