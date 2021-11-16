Sunny Side Theater & the Vein Center of Mobile present “Carrie: The Musical” for the first time ever in Mobile November 19 – 21 at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse. Show times are 7 pm Friday & Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. The gruesome Stephen King story comes to life about a sheltered high school girl with telekinetic powers. When her classmates bully her in PE class, Carrie becomes upset and her powers begin to manifest. After an attempted apology and invite to prom, things go from bad to worse, ending in horror and tragedy for the small town. This production is rated R for violence, language, and innuendo.
Live band made up of all St. Luke’s & Full Scale School of Music students directed by Daniel Driskell
Directed by Lauren Westbrook & Chris Paragone, Choreographed by Anna Fillingim, and special effects led by Blood Master Eric Browne.
*First time the musical has ever been presented in Mobile
Cast of over 40 kids representing 14 schools in the Mobile area. Show Times are Friday, November 19 & Saturday, November 20 at 7 pm and Sunday, November 21 at 2 pm Shows will be presented at Joe Jefferson Playhouse.
Tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors (65+) and students, and $7 for kids 12 & under and can be purchased at https://our.show/sst/carrie
This is Sunny Side’s second show of its 14th Super Season!
For more information call Chris at 251-510-1808 or check us out at sunnysidedrama.com.
